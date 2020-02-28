Another event postponed due to coronavirus: HITEC Europe 2020

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), the producers of HITEC®, announced today that HITEC Europe 2020 has been postponed in response to the global uncertainty related to the Novel Coronavirus and its immediate impact on the hospitality industry. The event which was planned for Mallorca, Spain, from April 21-23 is Europe’s premier hospitality technology event.

“Companies and other organizations continue to add more travel restrictions that are making it difficult for both visitors and exhibitors to attend at this time” said Frank Wolfe, CEO. “HITEC Europe is a niche event but it’s audience is from all over the globe including China, Hong Kong, Italy, France, Norway and a variety of other countries which have recent cases of the virus. Unlike some industries, our stakeholders have had entire hotels and restaurants closed and others suffering from unplanned low occupancy. We found it important to do our part in minimizing the very remote spread of the Novel Coronavirus by taking the opportunity to postpone the event while postponement was still an option.”

HFTP is in the process of working with our partners to reschedule the event and will provide that information at a later date. Paid attendees, sponsors and exhibitors will be provided information on how to receive a refund from HFTP.

