Hawaii Visitors Spent Close to US$2 Billion in January 2020

Hawaii visitors spent $1.71 billion in January 2020, an increase of 5.0 percent compared to January 2019, according to preliminary statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Visitor spending includes lodging, interisland airfare, shopping, food, car rental and other expenses while in Hawaii.

Tourism dollars from the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) helped to fund a number of community events statewide during January, such as the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii’s New Year’s Ohana Festival, and sporting events like the Polynesian Bowl and the Hula Bowl.

In January, visitor spending increased from U.S. West (+11.2% to $621.7 million), U.S. East (+9.6% to $507.4 million) and Japan (+7.1% to $184.4 million), but declined from Canada (-4.3% to $160.4 million) and All Other International Markets (-12.2% to $234.2 million) compared to a year ago.

On a statewide level, average daily spending by visitors in January rose to $205 per person (+2.9%). Visitors from U.S. East (+3.4% to $225), U.S. West (+3.3% to $186), Canada (+2.3% to $176), Japan (+0.8% to $240) and All Other International Markets (+2.8% to $226) spent more compared to January 2019.

A total of 862,574 visitors came to Hawaii in January, an increase of 5.1 percent compared to a year ago. Total visitor days1 rose 2.0 percent. The average daily census2 of total visitors in the Hawaiian Islands on any given day in January was 269,421, up 2.0 percent.

Visitor arrivals by air service increased in January to 852,037 (+5.3%), with growth from U.S. West (+10.9%), U.S. East (+9.8%) and Japan (+6.9%) offsetting decreases from Canada (-4.9%) and All Other International Markets (-12.1%). Arrivals by cruise ships declined 8.6 percent to 10,538 visitors.

In January, Oahu recorded decreased visitor spending (-1.4% to $701.6 million) as visitor arrivals grew (+4.2% to 512,621), but daily spending was lower (-2.3%). Visitor spending on Maui increased (+7.7% to $510.7 million), boosted by growth in visitor arrivals (+3.6% to 242,472) and higher daily spending (+6.3%). The island of Hawaii reported increases in visitor spending (+14.1% to $290.5 million), visitor arrivals (+9.4% to 163,530) and daily spending (+5.6%). Kauai also saw positive growth in visitor spending (+8.7% to $191.3 million), visitor arrivals (+7.3% to 113,847) and daily spending (+8.9%) compared to a year ago.

A total of 1,202,300 trans-Pacific air seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands in January, an increase of 6.0 percent from January 2019. Growth in air seat capacity from U.S. East (+29.4%), U.S. West (+7.7%) and Japan (+1.2%) offset fewer air seats from Other Asia (-13.0%), Canada (-9.0%) and Oceania (-6.6%).

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In January, visitor arrivals increased from both the Mountain (+14.6%) and Pacific (+9.8%) regions compared to a year ago, with more visitors from Arizona (+27.0%), Nevada (+17.5%), California (+13.8%), Utah (+12.1%), Alaska (+11.9%), Colorado (+6.1%) and Washington (+2.5%). Daily visitor spending increased to $186 per person (+3.3%). Lodging and shopping expenses were higher, while food and beverage, transportation, and entertainment and recreation expenses were about the same as January 2019. There was growth in hotel (+15.3%), timeshare (+9.2%) and condominium (+5.9%) stays, as well as increased stays in bed and breakfast properties (+24.5%), in rental homes (+6.5%) and with friends and relatives (+12.3%) compared to a year ago.

U.S. East: Visitor arrivals were up from every region in January, highlighted by growth from the two largest regions, East North Central (+11.2%) and South Atlantic (+7.9%). Daily visitor spending of $225 per person (+3.4%) was up compared to January 2019. Lodging and transportation expenses increased, while food and beverage expenses were slightly lower. Shopping, as well as entertainment and recreation expenses, were similar to a year ago. Visitor stays increased in condominiums (+14.3%), hotels (+12.4%) bed and breakfast properties (+16.3%), rental homes (+3.9%) and with friends and relatives (+6.8%) compared to a year ago.

Japan: Visitors spent slightly more daily (+0.8% to $240 per person) in January compared to the previous year. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, and entertainment and recreation expenses increased, while spending on shopping declined. More visitors stayed in timeshares (+24.2%), hotels (+7.1%) and condominiums (+5.5%) compared to January 2019. Visitors staying in rental homes continued to be a small segment, but this number rose to 865 compared to 542 visitors a year ago.

Canada: Daily visitor spending rose to $176 per person (+2.3%) in January. Food and beverage, transportation, entertainment and recreation, and shopping expenses increased, while lodging expenses were similar to January 2019. Visitor stays increased in bed and breakfast properties (+18.8%) and hotels (+1.1%), but declined in rental homes (-14.1%), timeshares (-11.1%) and condominiums (-3.5%).