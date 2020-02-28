Cabo Verde Airlines: Italy Flight Suspension due to Coronavirus COVID-19

Following the decision of the Government of Cabo Verde to suspend all flights between Italy and Cabo Verde until March 20, 2020 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Cabo Verde Airlines has implemented a strategy to protect all passengers with flights booked for the mentioned period.

As part of the passenger’s protection strategy, passengers with tickets in the referred period that have not yet started their journeys (whether between Cabo Verde / Italy / Cabo Verde and with origin / destination elsewhere in the CVA network via Cabo Verde), will be able to rebook tickets for dates after the restriction period without any penalties (COVID-19 reissue code) or get full refund of the unused ticket or part of the ticket unused in case they have already started their journey before this restriction.

Passengers may consult Cabo Verde Airlines’ passenger protection strategy and other updates on caboverdeairlines.com.

Cabo Verde Airlines ensures to be following all International Air Transport Association (IATA) recommendations, as we as World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations and maintains constant contact with local authorities in order to keep its passengers and crew safe.

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has jumped to 400.

Although unprecedented international efforts are taking place to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, the number of cases in Italy jumped to 400. This represents a surge of 25 percent in just 24 hours.

The main focus of the infection in Europe is in Italy, which points to the Cabo Verdes Airlines flight suspension, although several other countries have begun to announce new cases which are being traced back to Italy.

It was reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) that coronavirus is spreading faster now outside of China where it originated.

Around the world more than 40 countries to date have reported cases of COVID-19 with more than 80,000 people infected. The largest number of those are still originating from China. This new virus made itself known just around 3 months ago in December.