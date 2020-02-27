USTOA prepares for Spring 2020 Out-of-country board meeting in Malta

Terry Dale, USTOA President & CEO, accompanied by Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) representative North America, returned from a site inspection in preparation for USTOA’s 2020 Out-Of-Country Board Meeting April 25 – May 1 in Malta. The host hotel will be thefive-star Corinthia Palace and Turkish Airlines is the official USTOA Malta Board Meeting air carrier.

Terry Dale reported that “the host committee, led by Michelle Buttigieg, is extremely well organized and the program that is being prepared is truly amazing.” Dale added, “With every visit to Malta, I continue to discover and delight in this Mediterranean archipelago’s wealth of history and culture. I am convinced that our USTOA Board members will have a one-of-a-kind experience” said Dale.

To add to the excitement of Malta itself, Dale noted “the USTOA Board members will find that the Corinthia Palace, a property itself steeped in history, reflects the essence of the Maltese experience, warm hospitality from an extremely attentive staff, in a truly luxurious setting.” said Dale. “We are also very fortunate that we will have a special dining experience in the historic Villa Corinthia, with Corinthia’s well-known Maltese Executive Chef, Stefan Hogan.”

Carlo Micallef, Deputy CEO and Chief Marketing Officer, MTA, “We are confident that following their Malta experience, the USTOA Board Members will have a better understanding of why Malta has become so popular in the North American market, as well as experience first-hand, the professionalism of our DMCs and the world-class luxury of our hotels.” He added, “MTA is also appreciative of the strong support of the host committee made up of USTOA Maltese members, Alpine Sterling, Exclusively Malta and United Travel Group. MTA also recognizes the great support from the host hotel, Corinthia Palace as well as the Official Air Carrier, Turkish Airlines.”

Villa Corinthia, Corinthia Palace