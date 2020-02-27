Anguilla Tourist Board Announces Record-breaking Tourist Arrivals in 2019

The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce that as anticipated, 2019 proved to be a record-breaking year in terms of tourist (stayover) arrivals to the island. A total of 95,375 tourist arrivals were recorded, a 20.4% increase over the benchmark year of 2016, which held the previous record of 79,239 stayover arrivals.

The year was extraordinary in several respects. Tourist arrivals surpassed those of 2016 by double digits in every quarter. The year was capped by a record-breaking December, with 9,868 tourist arrivals, beating the previous record of 9,134 arrivals in December 2018. 2019 was also the best year ever for tourist arrivals from the US, with a 25.2% increase over 2016, the previous benchmark. Tourist arrivals for 2019 showed a 75% increase over 2018, signaling the strength and sustainability of the island’s remarkable Post-Irma recovery.

“I would like to congratulate the ATB, both at home and abroad, under the inspired leadership of Chairperson Daniels-Banks, for their hard work and dedication in rising to and exceeding the challenge,” said the Hon. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary, Tourism, Sports, Youth & Culture. “I would also like to express our appreciation to all our stakeholders and partners who have supported our work at the Ministry and the ATB and contributed to Anguilla’s stunning success.”

“We are delighted to have achieved our target of a 20% increase in arrivals over 2016,” said ATB Chairperson Donna Daniels-Banks. “We have set an even more ambitious target for 2020, a further increase of 20% over our 2019 arrivals. This is essential if we are to raise our occupancy levels,” she continued. “We have a vision for our industry, a paradigm shift in how we sell Anguilla, with a focus on authenticity and the quality experiences that can be enjoyed whether our visitors choose to stay in a five-star resort or a Charming Escape.”

Since the beginning of the year the Anguilla Tourist Board has deployed its sales representatives on an extensive schedule of trade shows in all major source markets — New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Italy, Columbia and Ottawa – to keep the momentum going, and drive bookings across the board for the island. A series of marketing and promotional initiatives are also underway to generate awareness and enhance the island’s reputation as the #1 destination in the Caribbean.

About Anguilla

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways: Puerto Rico and St. Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Anguilla is Beyond Extraordinary.