Norwegian Cruise Line is now refunding Jade customers

Norwegian Cruise Line is finally giving in. NCL is at least giving in for 50% of the money demanded by passengers on the Jade 11-day sailing from Singapore on February 6. This happened today after eTurboNews published an article on: “What Norwegian Cruise Line Victims told the Attorney General.”



The following letter was sent to guests. It is, however, not clear if this refund would also be applied to Pua Morrison from Maui, Hawaii, who lost a substantial amount of money in not getting a refund because she had canceled this voyage

Dear Valued Guests and Travel Partners:



On behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line, thank you very much for your loyalty and for making us your vacation of choice.



We understand the disappointment caused by the last-minute itinerary changes during Norwegian Jade’s 11-day sailing from Singapore, Singapore on Feb. 6, 2020. While it is our intention to maintain original itineraries as much as possible, at times, unforeseen circumstances require us to make modifications.



Recognizing the inconvenience these changes caused, and to display our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences at sea, we will be offering additional compensation, from the original communicated 10% refund and 50% future cruise credit.



All guests who sailed on this itinerary will now receive a total reimbursement of 50% based on the original cruise fare paid and a future cruise credit valued at 50%. The credit will be valid for 1 year from today’s date. To utilize it, simply contact your travel professional or contact us at 866.234.7350.



Please allow 10-15 business days for the refunds to be processed back to the original form of payment. The visibility of the adjustment to your account is subject to your financial institution’s internal policies.



We greatly appreciate your understanding and thank you for choosing Norwegian Cruise Line for your vacation at the sea.

Sincerely, Katty Byrd, Vice President, Guest Services, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL)