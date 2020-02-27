Air passenger stress: Take a nature walk at this airport

Sink your toes into moss, smell the scent of the forest, and relax by sipping chaga tea. There is a bear calmly walking beside you, and birds are singing up in the trees. But where are you? You're at Helsinki Airport. More precisely, you’re in Metsä/Skogen, a well-being center that draws on the power of the Finnish forest. According to numerous studies, spending time in nature undeniably has a positive effect on well-being. Walking in a forest has been shown to reduce stress: your heartbeat slows down and your muscle tension decreases. Stress-free travel is now also possible at Helsinki Airport: Metsä/Skog