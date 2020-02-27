Iberostar Group announces strategic partnership with GIATA

“While price is important, customers make hotel decisions based more on the images that are easily accessible, attractive, and competitive,” said Sofie Etien, Head of Trade Marketing EMEA. “With that in mind, we have partnered with GIATA, who is a proven leader in the distribution of hotel content, with one of the most powerful content management tools in the market,” commenting on the announced partnership between Iberostar Group and GIATA. Iberostar Group, the Spanish hotel chain specializing in 4- and 5-star hotels, today announced it is partnering with GIATA, a travel technology company for tourism con