Saudi Tourism Consulting: US- Saudi Tourism Venture announced at JTTX Jeddah

The Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition JTTX is the largest travel trade show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With Saudi Arabia opening to western countries in introducing leisure tourism to the kingdom, it is a major change in policy and opens new amazing opportunities for the tourism sector.

JTTX is the leading local platform of all tourism sectors, presenting a diverse range of destinations and travel industry services.

It is a unique opportunity for the exhibitors to network, negotiate, and conduct business with the trade, as well as to present their services directly to the public.

JTTX highlights the ongoing importance of Travel and Tourism to the local economy, whereas Saudi Arabia’s tourism market is one of the world’s fastest-growing. According to the latest UNWTO statistics, the Kingdom saw a 14% growth in the last years, the fifth-best performer globally.

TravelNewsGroup is also the owner of eTurboNews , and under the leadership of president and CEO Juergen Steinmetz, teamed up with Raed Habbis, President of RHH in Saudi Arabia, forming the Saudi Tourism Group .

Dr. Peter Tarlow will be heading tourism safety and security training and consulting projects. Dr. Tarlow is a world-renowned expert on travel security and is heading Safertourism , which is part of the TravelNewsGroup.



Saudi Tourism Group is a tourism consulting and marketing group adding to the visibility and marketing for tourism developments in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Tourism Group is ready to work with the public and private sectors.

STG will announce the “Saudi Tourism News” soon, which will be the first Saudi-based global travel and tourism publication. Saudi Tourism News is ready to work with trade and mainstream media, with hotels, resorts, and the public sector on adding to the visibility of Saudi Tourism products.

Saudi Tourism News will be a joint venture between eTurboNews and the Saudi Tourism Group. Saudi Tourism News will be under the Chairmanship of His Royal Highness Dr. AbdulAziz Bin Naser.