Centara Hotels & Resorts Accelerates Expansion in 2020

Thailand’s leading hotel operator reveals plans to add almost 2,000 new rooms across multiple markets in 2020, as it moves towards its target of becoming a top 100 global hotel group

As the world enters a new decade, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is accelerating its global expansion with plans to open new hotels and resorts in some of the world’s most dynamic destinations.

In 2020, Centara expects to open eight new properties, adding four countries to the company’s world map and enhancing its leadership position in Thailand. This will increase the group’s worldwide inventory by almost 2,000 rooms and suites, in line with a strategic plan to make Centara a top 100 global hotel operator within five years.

As part of this expansion, Centara’s highly anticipated first resort of its new luxury brand will be unveiled at the end of 2020, following the refurbishment and repositioning of Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui. This popular beachfront retreat closed temporarily in 2019 to facilitate an extensive upgrade. Its grand reopening in late 2020 will mark the launch of Centara’s sixth hotel brand, the name of which will be announced shortly.

Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin is expected to open in April 2020. Located on pristine Cha-Am Beach,this190-room and suite hotel will be surrounded by attractions, including theme parks, golf courses, retail outlets and a Royal palace. COSI, Centara’s affordable lifestyle brand, will also drive Centara’s domestic growth in Thailand. After the recent addition of hotels in Pattaya and Koh Samui, this cutting-edge concept will enter another popular beach resort destination in Q4, with the launch of the 142-room COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach.

Southeast Asia will be a major focus area for Centara in 2020. The company will plant its flag in two new countries this year; the 95-room Centara KMA Resort Inle Lake will become its first location in Myanmar in Q2, and the 162-room Centara Plumeria Resort Pakse will launch in Q4 to mark Centara’s introduction to Laos. Both properties will bring international-standard accommodation to their respective markets, which are rising in popularity with travellers. Moving forward, Centara will enter several exciting new destinations in both countries, including Luang Prabang, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed former capital of Laos and the country’s capital, Vientiane.

The Middle East is another key region, with several new hotels and resorts preparing to welcome their first guests this year. In Qatar, The B Premiere Hotel, an 85-room property under the Centara Boutique Collection, will be introduced in Q2. Then in Q4, Centara will enter the UAE with the 607-key Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai – an outstanding family-friendly themed resort that will comprise 607 rooms and suites and a wealth of activities for all ages, including a lazy river, waterslides, cliff jumping, multiple restaurants, a kids’ club, SPA Cenvaree and its first kids spa.

In parallel with the development of its portfolio, Centara will continue to roll out its new guest experiences, including Staying Well, which promotes a healthier way to travel, and Meetings Redesigned, an innovative one-stop service for the MICE sector.

Finally, Centara will accelerate the implementation of its companywide Sustainability Plan in 2020, which includes the elimination of single-use plastic products, such as straws, bags, bottles and food containers, the reduction of food waste, and the expansion of its support for local farmers, rural communities and small-scale sustainable producers.

Centara Hotels & Resorts will showcase its entire global portfolio and pipeline of properties at ITB Berlin from 4th to 6th March 2020, at Hall 26B – No.223.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

The B Premiere Hotel Centara Boutique Collection

