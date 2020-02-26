Malta Tourism Welcomes Launch of Malta Michelin Guide

Today, Michelin launched the first Malta Michelin Guide and announced the winners of the first Michelin stars on the island. The new Michelin Guide highlights the outstanding restaurants, breadth of cuisine styles and culinary skills found in Malta, Gozo, and Comino. Established in the late 19th century, Michelin has maintained its benchmark of international food for more than 120 years, recognizing some of the greatest cuisines in the world.

Located in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta is establishing itself as a gastronomic destination that serves up a wide range of dishes influenced by the many civilizations that made the Maltese archipelago their home. In a bid to embrace the long-standing and diverse culinary history of these Islands, the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has been championing local, sustainable gastronomy that tips its hat to traditional methods within the context of a modern and buzzing restaurant scene.

The winners of the first stars to be awarded in Malta are:

• De Mondion – Chef Kevin Bonello

• Noni – Chef Jonathan Brincat

• Under Grain – Chef Victor Borg

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Julia Farrugia Portelli said: “The award of the first Michelin stars to Maltese restaurants is another achievement for Malta that is very much in line with the Government’s objective of attracting higher spending tourism in the years to come. Gastronomy has become an important component of the type of experience that independent traveler of today seeks in a destination.”

The Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority, Dr. Gavin Gulia, added: ‘The MTA welcomes this first edition of the Malta Michelin Guide which signifies a coming of age of our quality restaurants. Eating out is a major component of any holiday experience, and with the growing interest in all things related to food, it is becoming increasingly important for Malta to maintain a high standard in its gastronomic offer. Having the first Michelin star establishments on the Island is definitely a step in the right direction.”

International Director of the Michelin guides Gwendal Pullennec expressed his excitement to launch the first Maltese section, saying, ‘The Maltese culinary scene has talents that are worthy of discovery by foodies from around the world. In the center of the Mediterranean, Malta is a very attractive cultural destination with a unique cuisine style which beautifully combines European influences and local traditions.”

To view the full selection of restaurants named in the Malta Michelin Guide online, please visit: http://guide.michelin.com