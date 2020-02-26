Canada update on individuals quarantined for Coronavirus COVID-19

The Canada Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, issued the following statement upon the release of selected individuals from quarantine for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Further to my previous statements, as Chief Public Health Officer, I have assessed individuals in quarantine at the NAV CENTRE pursuant to an Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act and determined that they do not pose a risk of significant harm to public health.

I have authorized the release of 15 flight crew members who accompanied the returning travelers on the third Canada-chartered flight from Japan to CFB Trenton to the NAV CENTRE in Cornwall, Ontario.

In my assessment, I took into account the fact that they followed appropriate infection prevention and control protocols (including the use of personal protective equipment) and that they did not have unprotected contact with passengers or persons at risk of having the novel coronavirus.

As a result of this assessment, I have determined that their continued quarantine is not required.

Previous to this on February 23, 2020, the Dr. Tam issued a statement that after assessing individuals in quarantine at the NAV CENTRE for Coronavirus COVID-19 pursuant to an Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act, it was determined that they did not pose a risk of significant harm to public health.

Dr. Tam authorized the release of 6 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) medical staff and one Government of Canada employee who accompanied the returning travellers on the third Canada-chartered flight from Japan to CFB Trenton to the NAV CENTRE in Cornwall, Ontario. In her assessment, she took into account the fact that they followed appropriate infection prevention and control protocols (including the use of personal protective equipment), and that they did not have unprotected contact with passengers or persons at risk of having the novel coronavirus. As a result of this assessment, she determined that their continued quarantine was not required.