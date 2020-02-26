Sri Lanka wants to meet journalists at ITB

The island nation of Sri Lanka presents itself at the ITB 2020 with a strengthened brand.

After the eventful year 2019, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) is now dedicated to the reconstruction and strengthening of its own country image. The possible reopening of the flight connection of Sri Lankan Airlines to Germany underlines the brand’s realignment and the importance of the German travel market. As part of the ITB 2020, the island nation will present its old brand in a new guise in Hall 5.2a.

With the words “Strong and resilient”, powerful and stable, the SLTPB will be present from March 4th to 8th, 2020 in Hall 5.2a at ITB 2020 in Berlin. After the major incidents in April 2019, the country had to deal with a significant drop in tourist numbers. Now Sri Lanka is back on the map of many travelers. Ensuring the safety of all locals and tourists has been a top priority for the Sri Lankan government from the very beginning. New security practices have been implemented in all key locations, including hotels and airports, focusing on training people, establishing procedures, and installing advanced security equipment.

As a result of these measures, tourists can now move freely around the country again. The number of arrivals recovered and increased again. Sri Lanka’s value proposition remains unchanged, yet it has been rebuilt. “The objective of the brand ‘So Sri Lanka’ is to inspire us to proudly own our finer qualities while at the same time be open enough to continuously work on improvements”, said representatives of the SLTPB. For 2020, SLTPB has the vision to become the preferred destination brand of choice among global travelers. “So Sri Lanka’ is one expression with many attitudes, feelings, and emotions. We are so diverse, we are so epic, we are so resilient, we are so natural, we are so colorful, we are so magical and we are right ‘So Sri Lanka’.

Located only 45 kilometers in the turquoise ocean south of the Indian mainland, the island nation offers the right offer for every visitor from tropical beaches to green vegetation to ancient monuments and a range of delicacies. Eight World Heritage Sites, a variety of wildlife parks and lush tea plantations attracted 1.3 million tourists to the country last year by the end of September.

The leading hotel group in Sri Lanka is Jetwing Hotels. They just opened the Kandy Gallery Hotel

To present the strengthened brand, the Sri Lanka Tourism and Promotion Bureau, as well as Sri Lankan Airlines, invites you to the press conference “Sri Lanka: Strong & Resilient” on March 4, 2020, at 3:15 pm in beta hub 27 / room 6.

