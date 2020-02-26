Italian Exhibition Group postpones shows because of Coronavirus COVID-19

At a meeting held yesterday, Tuesday, February 25, the Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. Board of Directors, in light of the critical international situation caused by the Coronavirus COVID-19 emergency, has decided to postpone the shows that were programmed in the coming month of March. An event re-protection plan, in accordance with the organizers, has also been activated regarding congresses

The shows being postponed are: MIR TECH Live Entertainment Expo, ENADA SPRING the International Amusement and Gaming Show, the accompanying RIMINI AMUSEMENT SHOW and the spring edition of ABILMENTE VICENZA the Creative Idea Show. The first three were scheduled to be held at Rimini Expo Centre, while ABILMENTE was set to run at Vicenza Expo Centre.



The new dates have already been set in consideration of the market needs of the three shows and in accordance with the international events. ENADA PRIMAVERA, together with RIMINI AMUSEMENT SHOW, will be re-scheduled to run from 21st to 23rd April 2020. ABILMENTE VICENZA will be postponed until 21st to 24th May 2020. The new dates for MIR TECH will be announced shortly after further consultation with the sector’s economic and associative references, and also in consideration of the international calendars.



IEG has taken this decision – which involves extraordinarily complex organization – in total responsibility, in respect of the complicated international scenario and with the conviction that its various public – exhibitors, buyers, visitors and media – will fully understand.



Similarly, on the congress front, IEG is already in talks with the organizers of the congresses programmed for March in Rimini and Vicenza in order to find opportunities to re-protect the events during the coming months.

