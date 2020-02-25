India Tour Operators celebrate something new

The Annual Day celebrations of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) is always a highlight of the active, vibrant body when the India Tour Operators gather.

For one, it is day when families – spouse and children – mingle with agents and play games, along with having fun, eating and drinking together, and generally simply having a good time.

But this year, the annual day held on Sunday, February 23, was unique. Why? Because the venue for the day-long celebrations was different.

This year, the event was held at Delta 105 in Pada Village, Manesar, near Gurugram.

The Delta 105 provides an Army Camp Experience, and this is what the India Tour Operators and their spouses and children enjoyed on that day. For many, it was a first-time experience to see the real-life activities at the camp, which is the brainchild of retired Major Dinesh Sharma. He and his team, many of them ex-army men, took great pains to make the picnic memorable, complete with display of artifacts, vehicles, and old material from history, as well as numerous activities.

The sprawling complex had been reviewed earlier by IATO president Pronab Sarker and others in order to assure that the members have a great time during the annual day celebrations. The Delta 105’s sample of life in a camp is complete with tents, knot tying, an obstacle course, and a grenade range.

A talk on the national flag made for an educational content to the visit, enjoyed by many.

Games, sports, tug of war, magic show, tambola, and eats galore, made for a unique annual day., not to be forgotten in a hurry.

The lucky draw attraction kept the members and families attentive and involved till the end.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators is the national apex body of the tourism industry. It has over 1,600 members covering all segments of the tourism industry.