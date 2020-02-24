Jamaica Minister Offers Condolences to Family of Sir Royston Hopkin

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett has expressed deep regret at the passing of prominent Grenadian and Caribbean hotelier, Sir Royston Hopkin, KCMG.

“On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, I would like to offer my condolences to Lady Betty Hopkin and the Hopkin family, on the passing of Sir Royston Hopkin, KCMG.

I also wish to extend my sympathies to the management and staff of the Spice Island Beach Resort as well as the Government and people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique,” said Minister Bartlett.

Sir Royston was the proprietor of the Triple A Five Diamond rated Spice Island Beach Resort located on Grand Anse beach, Grenada.

He was the longest serving Board member, and ambassador for the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA).

He was the recipient of a number of awards such as “Hotelier of the Year,” as well as Lifetime Achievement awards from CHTA and the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).

Most recently, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit in Miami for his contributions to the tourism industry in Grenada.

“Sir Royston was a brilliant businessman and ambassador for tourism in the Caribbean. His passion for tourism is truly unmatched and our industry will not be the same without him. May his soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father,” said Minister Bartlett.

