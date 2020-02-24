UNIGLOBE Aldila Agencia de Viajes celebrates 40th anniversary

Approximately 350 guests were in attendance for the UNIGLOBE Aldila Agencia de Viajes 40th anniversary celebration at Villareal Eventos last Thursday, sponsored by American Airlines.

UNIGLOBE Aldila Agencia de Viajes was founded in 1980 by four couples with a passion for travel. Since then, the family-owned business has grown from a rented office with two employees to four locations serving Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez and San Pedro Garza Garcia. The agency now employs 50 staff and provides travel services to 90 companies in Mexico. In 2018, the IATA accredited agency joined UNIGLOBE Travel International as a Global Partner.

Owner Alejandra Munoz hosted the 40th anniversary celebration to recognize all who have been instrumental in the agency’s success, including clients who have grown with the family since the beginning. Says Munoz, “So much has changed in the travel industry in four decades. We would not be here without the loyalty, trust and partnership of our customers and employees. We look forward to the future as we expand our family beyond Mexico through our recent partnership with UNIGLOBE.”

Says UNIGLOBE founder, chairman and CEO U. Gary Charlwood, “I feel a special connection to UNIGLOBE Aldila, as it was founded around the same time as I founded UNIGLOBE. Alejandra’s and her family’s success over the past 40 years is a testament to their entrepreneurial spirit, devotion to service and ability to predict industry trends.”

About UNIGLOBE

