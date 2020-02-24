Hawaii hotels outperform vacation rentals in January

In January 2020, the total monthly supply of Hawaii statewide vacation rentals was 797,300 unit nights and monthly demand was 657,900 unit nights, resulting in an average monthly unit occupancy of 82.5 percent.

In comparison, Hawaii’s hotels were 84.1 percent occupied in January 2020. It is important to note that unlike hotels, condominium hotels, and timeshare resorts, vacation rental units are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month. The unit average daily rate (ADR) for vacation rental units statewide in January was $247, lower than the ADR for hotels ($314).

Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Tourism Research Division issued the report’s findings utilizing data compiled by Transparent Intelligence, Inc. The data in this report specifically excludes units reported in HTA’s Hawaii Hotel Performance Report and Hawaii Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report. In th is report, a vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in private home, or shared room/space in private home. This report also does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The “legality” of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.

Island Highlights

In January, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 265,400 unit nights, which is an increase of 27.2 percent compared to a year ago. Unit demand was 227,200 unit nights, resulting in 85.6 percent occupancy (+1.2 percentage points) with an ADR of $311 (+10.3%). Maui County hotels were 77.2 percent occupied with an ADR of $478.

On Oahu, the vacation rental supply in January was 224,600 unit nights (-13.0%). Unit demand was 181,900 unit nights (-5.7%), resulting in 81.0 percent occupancy (+6.3 percentage points) and an ADR of $190 (+19.8%). Oahu hotels were 88.0 percent occupied with an ADR of $254.

There were 192,000 available unit nights (+9.3%) on the island of Hawaii in January. Unit demand was 156,700 unit nights (+23.0%), resulting in 81.6 percent occupancy (+9.1 percentage points) with an ADR of $184 (+10.4%). Hawaii Island hotels were 82.0 percent occupied with an ADR of $318.

Kauai had the fewest number of available unit nights in January at 115,200 (+23.5%). Unit demand was 92,100 unit nights (+19.4%), resulting in 80.0 percent occupancy (-2.7 percentage points) with an ADR of $308 (+11.0%). Kauai hotels were 79.1 percent occupied with an ADR of $322.