Caribbean Tourism Organization laments the passing of Sir Royston Hopkin

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is saddened at the passing of Sir Royston Hopkin, a true giant in Caribbean tourism.

Sir Royston was a faithful and passionate servant of Grenadian and Caribbean tourism for nearly six decades and his dedication was fully demonstrated through his many outstanding achievements. His was a virtual lifetime of high performance, devotion to country and the Caribbean, and commitment to excellence in the hospitality sector, as evidenced by the fact that his Spice Island Resort in Grenada maintained the coveted AAA Five Diamond year after year.

Always willing to share a kind word of advice or encouragement, Sir Royston was a mentor to many, unfailingly considerate of his staff and kind to his guests. He was a firm believer in the richness of the Caribbean’s natural resources and culture, and he worked tirelessly for the sustainability of the region’s tourism. Throughout his career he was always willing to offer his time, talent and resources to help others achieve their dreams, from memorable holidays to the provision of employment to hundreds of Grenadians and the overall betterment of the region.

Sir Royston’s passing leaves a massive void in the Caribbean hospitality sector, and his generosity, hospitality, courtesy, helpfulness and friendliness will be sorely missed.

The CTO council of ministers and commissioners of tourism, board of directors, staff and the entire CTO family extend deepest condolences to his wife, Lady Hopkin, his family, Spice Island Resort staff and the Grenadian and Caribbean tourism sector on whose lives his contributions had and will continue to have, a positive and lasting impact.