Coronavirus in Italy: Extraordinary safety measures put in place

The first weekend of the rapid spread of Coronavirus in Italy activated the security system that involved all health institutions with the direction of political institutions led by Prime Minister (PM) Conte in person.

In his appeal to Italians, Conte assured that the maximum precautions would be taken to contain the possible spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19 aka Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2).

The geographic belt of Northern Italy from Piedmont, Lombardy, and Veneto are in fact controlled.

Lombardy in particular – an area of maximum contagion – is under control by police and health authorities who are keeping the inhabitants of the towns in quarantine at greater risk by preventing the exit or entry of the inhabitants and visitors.

Sports competitions, religious services, shows, and other events involving crowds have been canceled. The ordinance has been extended to schools and kindergartens. Travel for students in Italy is suspended. Television broadcasts involving audience participation also aired without audiences.

Widespread panic

The widespread panic among the population of Northern Italy (for now) has opened the race for food stocks by literally emptying supermarkets and minor retail outlets.

Even the churches have stopped religious services while keeping the doors open for the faithful for prayer. Externally the motivation says: “In compliance with the provisions of the diocese, the ordinary Eucharistic celebrations are suspended. The basilica will still remain open.”

Precautions of countries bordering Italy

Austria and Switzerland are prohibiting the passage of trains from Italy while Romania (EU) has quarantined its citizens from the country in an effort to contain the Coronavirus in Italy.

The case (February 24) of an Alitalia plane landing in the Seychelles islands with 212 passengers is recent, where local authorities have proposed to 40 Italian tourists to opt for quarantine or return to Italy. (Author’s Note: Strange decision having traveled for hours with 172 other passengers.)

With its 219 confirmed cases, Italy is the third country in the world by number of infections due to Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. After China, the epicenter of the epidemic and South Korea, Italy has a sad record also in Europe and third place in the world over Japan.

On the other hand this, already a few days ago, before the emergency broke out in Northern Italy, had emerged from the data of Johns Hopkins University, which day after day elaborates a map of the infected, monitoring the spread of the virus around the world.

The Italians infected are currently limited in the following regions: Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, and Emilia Romagna where the authorities have decided to put in place extraordinary measures to contain the risk of further cases.