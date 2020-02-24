Etihad Airways introduces TravelPass

Etihad Airways has announced a partnership with Norwegian technology developer Braathens IT, to develop TravelPass, an innovative travel solution initially aimed at corporate and frequent travelers which will launch later this year. The new TravelPass technology provides a subscription-based travel solution, allowing Etihad to offer its frequent guests complete flexibility and ease with their regular and recurring travel arrangements. Customers can purchase a TravelPass for a set number of trips or a particular travel period instead of purchasing flights one by one. Subscription-based travel is good news for th