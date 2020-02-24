10 people injured in German Carnival parade car attack

More than 10 people were injured when a car deliberately crashed into a crowd during a Carnival parade in the central German town of Volksmarsen today, local police said.

The incident unfolded at around 2.30pm local time during a Carnival procession in the town, when a silver Mercedes station wagon crashed through a barrier and plunged into the crowd. The male driver was arrested at the scene, but it’s not clear if the incident was an accident or an attack.

Eyewitnesses said that it sounded like the vehicle drove faster as it was approaching the crowd.

The town was celebrating ‘Rose Monday’, a traditional event held annually on the Monday before the start of the Christian feast of Lent.

Police have cordoned off the area, and firefighters and ambulances are in attendance.

The incident comes less than a week after a gunman carried out mass shootings at two hookah bars in Hanau, Germany, killing nine people. The suspect was later found dead at his home along with the body of his mother.