Coronavirus in South Korea: Busan reports 22 cases

22 new cases of COVID 2019 cases are reported from Busan, Republic of Korea. At the same time, China only reported 7 new cases, what seems to be unrealistic by many experts.

Busan is a large port city in South Korea, is known for its beaches, mountains, and temples, and a major travel and tourism and convention destination. Busan has the second-largest international airport after Seoul in the country.

Busy Haeundae Beach features the Sea Life Aquarium, plus a Folk Square with traditional games such as tug-of-war, while Gwangalli Beach has many bars and views of modern Diamond Bridge. Beomeosa Temple, a Buddhist shrine founded in 678 A.D., is at the base of Geumjeong Mountain, which has hiking trails.

Busan is a major center for international convention and tourism. This development may be a gamechanger for South Korea’s active inbound travel and tourism industry.

Australia issued an advisory for its citizens to travel to certain regions in the Republic of Korea. Israel banned South Korean citizens from traveling to the Jewish State.

Australia’s statement to their citizens is: We advise you to reconsider your need to travel to Daegu and Cheongdo due to significant outbreaks of Covid-19 in those cities. Both cities are within 100km distance from Busan.

With six deaths and 602 infections, Seoul has raised the virus alert to “red” its highest level in the four-tier system. It’s the first time it has been at red in more than a decade, the Yonhap news agency reports. The country’s health minister said the next seven to 10 days would be crucial in fighting the virus.

The Red alert would allow authorities to quarantine entire towns.