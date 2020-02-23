Canary Islands Emergency weather alert

The Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean are a Spanish holiday paradise and just 60 miles off the Moroccan coast. A sand storm carrying clouds of red sand from the Sahara has hit the Canary Islands, prompting authorities to issue an emergency alert and asking tourists and locals to stay indoors with windows closed.

Spain’s airport operator AENA suspended all flights in and out of Gran Canaria and all flights leaving Tenerife on Saturday evening amid severely reduced visibility.

At least 19 flights to Gran Canaria were cancelled.

Budget carrier Vueling advised passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Spain’s national weather service warned that winds of up to 75 mph (120 kph) are likely to hit the Canaries until Monday. Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are likely to be the worst hit.

Authorities in Lanzarote’s capital Arrecife, canceled all outdoor activities, including some carnival celebrations.