Deadly Plane crash on North Shore Oahu, Hawaii

A plane crash is being reported from Dillingham airfield on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Operations for the day were canceled at Dillingham Airfield as officials investigate the fatal plane crash leaving two men in their 60s dead. The FAA’s preliminary information is that a single-engine Cessna 305a crashed at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Honolulu Police and Honolulu Fire are responding in full force including Hazardous Materials Vehicles were observed racing to the scene. Such vehicles are utilized by Fire Departments to go to calls involving potentially hazardous materials.

Dillingham Airfield is a public and military use airport located two nautical miles west of the central business district of Mokulēʻia, in Honolulu County on the North Shore of Oʻahu in the U.S. state of Hawaii.

The airport is used for Skydiving tours with tourists. In June 2019 11 people died in a crash on an overloaded aircraft.

Local tweets say: Every cop & fire truck on the North Shore is racing out there.

Some sources say an L19 glider tow plane crashed.

Earlier this month the Hawaii State Department of Transportation plans to stop operating the Dillingham Airfield and will transfer control of the North Shore property back to the U.S. Army, state officials said late Thursday afternoon.

The State had said that continuing to run the airfield in Mokuleia ― which currently houses commercial operators that provide glider rid skydiving flights and pilot training classes ― was “not in the best interest of the State of Hawaii.”