Italy reports 34 cases of coronavirus infection

The sudden breakout of coronavirus in Italy has claimed new victim in the northern Italian region of Lombardy. According to health sources, it was a 78-year-old woman from Casalpusterlengo, hospitalized in Codogno. The woman had pneumonia and was waiting for the result of the swab, which would however come after her death.

Meanwhile, there are two new cases in Northern Italy, one in Dolo, in the Veneto region, and one in Cremona in Lombardy. The investigations were conducted by the regional reference center of Padua. As usual, the sample was sent to Spallanzani in Rome for confirmation.

There are therefore 34 cases of coronavirus infection in Italy at present. In addition to the two new victims in Veneto and in Lombardy, there were 27 positivit testts in Lombardy, three in Lazio (the couple of Chinese tourists and the Italian researcher returned from Wuhan) and two in Veneto.

In Lombardy, the mayor of Sesto Cremonese has announced that there is an infection in the municipality. According to health sources, there are now 27 cases in the Region, where ten municipalities in the Lodi area are isolated, and 250 residents, who have had contact with the infected people, are in quarantine .

Schools closed in Cremona and public events suspended, the mayor advised residents to stay at home.

Meanwhile, sources from the Veneto Region inform that 67-year-old man from Vò Euganeo, who was the second case of coronavirus infection in Veneto, is in improving conditions.

The friend with whom, for reasons still unknown, he shared the infection, 78, was the first deceased in Italy. Both were hospitalized in the Schiavonia hospital, in the province of Padua,

The President of the Region, Zaia, wrote on social media that “During the night the Civil Protection of the Veneto mounted as a precaution 12 tents for a maximum of 96 places outside the hospital of Schiavonia (Padua), available to health workers and medical staff”.

The intervention is part of the isolation operations of the Padua area where the infection has developed.

The measures to contain the outbreak in Veneto and Lombardy continue and the meeting of the Veneto crisis unit dedicated to the coronavirus emergency will be held in the morning at the regional Civil Protection headquarters in Marghera.

The meeting will be attended by the Governor Luca Zaia, the Minister for Relations with Parliament Federico D’Incà and, in connection from Rome, the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, and the Commissioner for Health Emergency, Angelo Borrelli.

The medical and paramedical staff remain in the front line throughout Italy.

The testimony of the daughter of one of the nurses who work in the structure of the Lombard country is touching: “My mom works in the emergency room of Codogno. You don’t know how much it hurts to know that she and all her colleagues will have to be in solitary confinement for 15 days – Elena writes on social media, who adds: “those who do this job should be thanked every day for what they do.” There are numerous messages of solidarity obtained from the post. “Thank you very much for everything you do. There is an Italy that does not scream, that does not roar, but that sweats and struggles for others every day.

In a press release, the researchers of the National Council note that “to avoid excessive alarmism it is good to remember first of all that the cases registered in Italy with a population of 60 million inhabitants still make the risk of infection very low.

Only in the areas currently affected by circulation, the risk is higher and citizens must follow the instructions of the health authorities. Outside of these, the situation remains as in recent weeks. The infection, from epidemiological data available today on tens of thousands of cases, causes mild / moderate symptoms ( a kind of flu) in 80-90% of cases. Pneumonia can develop in 10-15%, the course of which is however benign in the absolute majority. It is estimated that only 4% of patients require hospitalization in intensive care. The risk of serious complications increases with age, and people over 65 and / or with pre-existing or immunosuppressed diseases are obviously more at risk