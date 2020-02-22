Nine countries put Japan on ‘do not go’ list due to coronavirus spread

Nine countries called for travel restrictions to Japan, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said during a press conference in Tokyo.

As of today, Micronesia, Tonga, Samoa, Israel, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Bhutan, have called for restrictions on travel to countries with confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, including Japan.

The United States and Taiwan, although not urging to refrain from traveling to these countries, recommend their citizens to be ‘careful’ during the visit.

There were 728 people with a positive reaction to the new coronavirus in Japan by Thursday night,