VIA Rail Canada will resume full Montréal-Ottawa service February 24

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) announced that full weekday service between Montréal and Ottawa will resume starting Monday, February 24:

Overview of service resumptions* Route Service Toronto- London-Windsor In full service Toronto-Sarnia In full service Toronto-Niagara Falls In full service Montréal-Ottawa Weekdays Full service (starting date planned Monday, February 24) Montréal-Ottawa weekends Full service (starting date planned Saturday, February 22) *This information is subject to change without notice.

Since all other VIA Rail services remain cancelled until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.

As of February 21, 691 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than 123 000 passengers have been affected.

Please note that the cancellation window of the different services is based on the minimum expected time it would take to resume the service once the line reopens.

Accordingly, we are protecting reservations as long as possible to prevent passengers from changing their travels plans unnecessarily.