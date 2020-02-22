web analytics

VIA Rail Canada will resume full Montréal-Ottawa service February 24

February 22, 2020
VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) announced that full weekday service between Montréal and Ottawa will resume starting Monday, February 24:

Overview of service resumptions*
Route Service
Toronto- London-Windsor In full service
Toronto-Sarnia In full service
Toronto-Niagara Falls In full service
Montréal-Ottawa Weekdays Full service (starting date planned Monday, February 24)  
Montréal-Ottawa weekends Full service (starting date planned Saturday, February 22)  
*This information is subject to change without notice.  

Since all other VIA Rail services remain cancelled until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.

As of February 21, 691 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than 123 000 passengers have been affected.

Please note that the cancellation window of the different services is based on the minimum expected time it would take to resume the service once the line reopens.

Accordingly, we are protecting reservations as long as possible to prevent passengers from changing their travels plans unnecessarily.

Overview of service cancellations*
Route Service Cancelled until
Montréal-Québec City Cancelled Sunday February 23
Toronto-Ottawa Cancelled Tuesday, February 25
Toronto-Montréal Cancelled Tuesday, February 25
Senneterre-Jonquière Cancelled Tuesday, February 25
The Ocean Cancelled Tuesday, February 25
Winnipeg-The Pas Cancelled Friday, February 28
Prince Rupert- Prince George -Jasper Cancelled Friday, February 28
The Canadian Cancelled Friday, February 28
*This information is subject to change without notice.  