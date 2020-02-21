United, Chase and Visa announce extension of United MileagePlus credit card program

United Airlines, Chase Card Services and Visa today announced a multi-year extension of the United MileagePlus credit card program. The extension continues the more than 30-year relationship between the number one card issuer in the U.S., the U.S. airline with service to the most U.S. cities and most countries around the world and the world's leader in digital payments. The agreement, which extends into 2029, builds on one of the industry's strongest co-brand card portfolios with seven consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year growth and a long history of providing cardmembers with extra benefits th