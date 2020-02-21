Annual Seychelles Roadshow thrills partners in Brazilian cities

In the second week of February, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) and its partners showcased the beautiful exotic destination during the annual dedicated Seychelles Roadshow in Brazil.

The 3-day intensive promotional activity brought the dynamic Seychelles delegation to Brasilia, Belo Horizonte and Sao Paulo where they met with Brazilian partners and conducted various informative activities about the destination.

The delegation spearheaded by the STB team in Brazil included a group of local service providers diversifying the holiday options for the Brazilian market.

The hotel industry saw the participation of Hilton Seychelles, Constance Hotels and Tsogo Sun (MAIA Luxury Resort and Paradise Sun), while Creole Travel Services and Summer Rain Tours represented the Destination Management Companies and finally Coco Charter Seychelles, a luxury yacht company.

In Brasilia city, the Seychelles delegation met with 26 travel agents and tour operators over an informal setting, which included a brunch and business round with the local partners. During the event of this Seychelles Roadshow, the professionals were invited to watch a presentation about the destination, its possibilities and experiences, as well as videos of people who have already visited the country.

In Belo Horizonte city, where the delegation travelled, the event format remained the same and included 28 tourism professionals.

Saving the best for last, the city Sao Paulo city accommodated a bigger platform to the event as representatives of Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines and the yacht company Premium Charters were present alongside the islands’ delegation. Recreating the Seychelles feel, the event took place at the Lar Mar bar, which has a beachy atmosphere, to bring the tropical climate of Seychelles to the Brazilian city.

With their feet in the sand, the 46 guests who attended the event enjoyed a chat with the journalist Andrea Miramontes and the influencer Rangel Vilas Boas about their experiences in Seychelles Finally, there was a business roundtable with all partners.

Broadening the reach of the Seychelles destination across the Portuguese speaking territories, the São Paulo event was broadcasted live on the YouTube GVA E-learning platform.

