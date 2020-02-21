How Airlines could stop the spread of COVID19 on a plane? Invest $1!

How can a passenger be protected from Coronavirus on a plane? The answer: Don’t use the airline toilet or go to Wallmart before you board a flight. You will be safer in your airline seat, because airlines refuse to invest 10 cents for your hygiene.

“The public should refuse to fly on any airline unwilling to invest 10 cents to save lives”, SaferTourism Expert Dr . Peter Tarlow said. “Unfortunately it means no one could fly anymore on a commercial carrier in the United States.”

It would cost Airlines less than 10 cents per passenger or $1 per passenger toilet for an average flight to stop the spread of COVID-19 on planes, but hardly any airline so far wants to make this investment – not even for first-class passengers.

Toilets would be the biggest hot spot for the virus on an airplane or cruise ship.

Dr. Peter Tarlow will share more details at the Safertourism and PATA breakfast on Coronavirus at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin during ITB travel trade show on March 5.

“Stool also contains viruses. Close the lid before you flush to limit how much goes into the air. Planes should provide wet wipes with alcohol to prevent the spread of the virus through touch,” expert Professor Qingyan Chen of Purdue University in Indiana, U.S. said.

A growing number of coronavirus cases have been reported on the Diamond Princess cruise ship despite a two-week quarantine that ended Wednesday. The first deaths were reported Thursday.

“Cruise ships could minimize this problem by just using outside air and not recirculating it.”, is a comment by Professor Qingyan Chen added

Ten years ago, the Legionnaires virus was found in freshwater and could contaminate hot water tanks, hot tubs and cooling towers of large air conditioners. The virus did not spread directly among people. Air conditioning systems on airplanes were a big concern.

An estimated 8,000–18,000 cases a year in the United States require hospitalization The disease is named after the outbreak where it was first identified, at a 1976 American Legion convention in Philadelphia.[

Today the Coronavirus is known as COVID-19 and may have a similar issue just made public by Qingyan Chen, Purdue’s James G. Dwyer Professor of Mechanical Engineering. He has researched the spread of air particles in passenger vehicles and how to track them. His team developed models in the past for showing how the H1N1-A flu and other pathogens travel through aircraft cabins.

When Chen co-led the Air Transportation Center of Excellence for Airline Cabin Environment Research, his lab made discoveries about the airborne nature of SARS that could inform understanding of the coronavirus.

Chen’s lab is currently developing a ventilation system that would prevent the spread of pathogens by allowing each person to breathe in only his or her own air.

He said: “It’s standard practice for the air conditioning systems of cruise ships to mix outside air with inside air to save energy. The problem is that these systems can’t filter out particles smaller than 5,000 nanometers. If the coronavirus is about the same size as SARS, which is 120 nanometers in diameter, then the air conditioning system would be carrying the virus to every cabin. Cruise ships could minimize this problem by just using outside air and not recirculating it.”

For aircraft, the coronavirus is more likely to spread by touch than through the air, Chen said, since the air conditioning systems of planes are capable of filtering out particles as small as viruses.

But air carrying the virus could transfer to other people sitting in the same row as an infected passenger or a neighboring row. “The further away you’re sitting from a person who is infected, the better,” Chen said.

wipes

Toilets are be the biggest hot spot for the virus on an airplane or cruise ship.