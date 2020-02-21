Ethiopian Mobile App big hit with flyers

The number of Ethiopian Mobile App users has reached one million. With a robust and integrated digital strategy, Ethiopian has set an innovative approach to simplicity and seamless end-to-end customer experience with its user-friendly mobile App. The multi-award winning global airline launched into a digitization journey with localized service, languages and payment options. Being a pioneering airline in Africa with the inclusion of Alipay and WeChat payment options, the App also features 38 payment options which cater to global customers. Ethiopian Mobile App enables global passengers book, pay, check-in, boar