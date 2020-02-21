Etihad Airways launches special Ramadan flights from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will again operate a daily scheduled flight between the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s second largest city, Al Ain, and Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the last ten days of Ramadan. The airline will operate the flights from 14 May to 23 May to meet increased demand during the busy religious travel period. The flights, which will be operated by a two-class Airbus A320, have been timed to offer customers in Al Ain with convenient departures in both directions. The unique service, first launched last year, demonstrates Etihad’s commitment to the culturally