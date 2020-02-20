Jamaica Tourism Minister announces UNWTO SG’s first visit to the region

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, will be the key speaker at the first ever UNWTO Global Summit on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Resilience Management, which is being hosted in Montego Bay in May.

The visit is Pololikashvili’s first to the region, since being appointed in 2017, following the recommendation of the 105th UNWTO Executive Council.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the Caribbean and having him here for the conference, which will bring together global thought leaders in the areas of entrepreneurship, innovation and resilience,” said Minister Bartlett.

The UNWTO Global Summit on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Resilience Management will be held on May 28 and coincides with the 65th Meeting of the Regional Commission for the Americas (CAM) on May 29. Both key events will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The Regional Commissions meet once a year to allow Member States to maintain ‎contact with each other and with the UNWTO Secretariat between sessions of the bi-annual General ‎Assembly.

Jamaica currently chairs the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Regional Commission for the Americas (CAM) for the biennium 2019-2021.

Since 1975, Jamaica has served as vice-president of the General Assembly on five occasions over the period 1987 – 2011, and has been re-elected twice as a member of the Executive Council, serving as second vice-chair in 2012, first vice chair in 2013 and eventually serving as Chairman of the Executive Council for the period 2014-2015.

More news about Jamaica.