Seychelles dazzles the city of Milan

The island paradise of Seychelles took to the city of Milan in Italy for the 40th edition of the Borsa Internazionale Turismo from February 9, 2020 to February 11, 2020.

Held at Fiera Milano City, the fair featured the beautiful tropical destination with a Seychelles dedicated stand depicting the exotic landscapes of the archipelago, attracting many out of the 40,000 visitors present over the three days.

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) team, which consisted of Market Executives Ms. Yasmine Pocetti and Ms. Rolira Young, represented the destination during the two days where they met with both consumers and trade partners.

Staying true to STB’s mandate the team increased the destination’s visibility through sharing information on its offerings to visitors and updating trade partners on recent developments and upcoming projects in view of enticing the Italian public to book their next holiday in Seychelles.

The fair also saw the presence of 1,100 exhibitors from 68 different countries including tour operators, tourism boards, DMC companies, airlines and hotel chains. Seizing the opportunity, the STB team organized meetings with some of these trade partners, presenting them with the opportunity to sell the Seychelles to their customers.

The STB Director for Italy, Turkey, Greece, Israel and the Mediterranean, Mrs. Monette Rose stated “the main trends on the Italian market appear to be focused on culture and eco-tourism, especially amongst the younger generation. With the richness of the creole culture and increased national efforts towards eco-tourism, the Seychelles is a dream destination for Italians.”

The Italian market is currently the top fifth market for the Seychelles; therefore, it is crucial for STB to continuously increase their efforts in keeping the destination visible and attractive to the locals and neighboring countries.

