Resorts World Las Vegas and Hilton partner for new multi-brand resort

Resorts World Las Vegas and Hilton have partnered to bring three of Hilton's premium brands together for the first time when the US$4.3 billion integrated resort, which is currently being developed, opens in summer 2021. The partnership marks Hilton's largest multi-brand deal in company history and will include three Hilton premium brands, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR and Conrad, into Resorts World Las Vegas. The 3,500-room resort will also be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct brands, offering members direct access to instant benefits for guests, including fl