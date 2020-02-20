U.S. Travel Applauds Dept. of Homeland Security REAL ID Measure

The REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for the issuance and production of a license and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting, for certain purposes, driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. Included in the purposes covered by the Act is boarding federally-regulated commercial aircraft.

Obtaining this ID has not been so easy, requiring documents to be submitted in person at licensing offices. Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) decided to allow for electronic submission of required documents for these applications.

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement:

“DHS’ announcement—for which U.S. Travel has been a vocal advocate— is a step forward in streamlining the compliance process while upholding the security requirements of the REAL ID Act. However, the challenge remains that tens of millions of Americans do not yet possess REAL ID-compliant identification, and we won’t solve this issue by pushing people to the DMV.

“U.S. Travel testified before a Senate subcommittee last year that, without significant policy changes, thousands of Americans could be turned away from the TSA checkpoint on October 1. Technology and security have advanced greatly in the nearly 15 years since REAL ID was introduced, and we encourage DHS and Congress to pursue additional policy changes to facilitate Americans’ REAL ID compliancy.

“We applaud DHS for recognizing the need to modernize the REAL ID application process, and we will continue to work with the agency to get Americans ready for the October 1, 2020 deadline for REAL ID enforcement.”

To date, more than 95 million REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards (34%) out of 276 million total cards have been issued. Considering the deadline is not that far away, streamlining the process is quite important.