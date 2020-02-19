Mass shooting ongoing in Germany

Hanau is a large town in the German State of Hessen, 18 miles east of Frankfurt am Main and is part of the Frankfurt Rhine-Main Metropolitan region. Its station is a major railway junction and it has a port on the river Main, making it an important transport center. Frankfurt is the largest international gateway to Germany.

Hanau is under attack. Three mass shootings are being reported Wednesday night. The shootings are concentrating at Shisha bars in the city and seem to be gang-related.

So far, 8 people are reported dead, many more injured.

First, a shooting was reported in a Shisha Bar in downtown Hanau with 3 people dead. After that, a second shooting took place in the Kesselstadt, part of Hanau. Five people were killed.

Police are responding with helicopters and a large number of emergency vehicles. It appears there are no arrests at this time.