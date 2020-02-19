Qatar Airways increases its stake in International Consolidated Airlines Group

Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C. announced that it has increased its shareholding in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG) from 21.4 percent to 25.1 percent.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Mr. Akbar Al Baker stated, “Our investment to date has been highly successful and the announced increase in our shareholding is evidence of our continued support of IAG and its strategy.”

“Qatar Airways continues to consider opportunities to invest in airlines and support management teams that share our vision to enhance travel opportunities for airline passengers across the globe.”