Grenada hits the international runway with Fe Noel at New York Fashion Week

Billed as one of the seven designers to watch at this year’s New York Fashion Week by Elle magazine, designer Fe Noel brought her new collection to life at New York’s Spring Studios Gallery last Wednesday. Grenadian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Keisha McGuire, celebrity publicist, Yvette Noel- Shure, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Patricia Maher, US Director of Sales, Christine Noel-Horsford, Sales Executive, Zachary Samuel, and General Manager at Silversands Grenada, Narelle McDougall, were seated front and on hand to provide support to this daughter o