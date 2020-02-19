United Airlines and India’s Vistara announce codeshare agreement

United Airlines and Vistara announced the start of a new codeshare agreement allowing United customers to book travel on 68 Vistara-operated flights to 26 destinations throughout India for travel beginning February 28. The codeshare builds on the agreement between the airlines in which MileagePlus and Vistara’s loyalty program members earn and redeem miles when flying on either of the airline’s route network.

The United and Vistara agreement offers customers a simplified experience when planning travel between dozens of destinations throughout India including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Goa, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Varanasi and more.

“We are excited to offer our shared customers the option of building a seamless itinerary when planning travel to cities beyond New Delhi and Mumbai,” said John Gebo, United Airlines‘ senior vice president of Alliances. “United has connected customers to India for more than 15 years with daily flights between New York/Newark and Delhi and Mumbai and our new service between San Francisco and New Delhi. Our relationship with Vistara opens up even more options for customers to travel between our East and West Coast hubs and multiple destinations throughout India.”

Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan said, “Vistara today connects the length and breadth of India, and we are delighted to offer the country’s only five-star flying experience to customers of United on their Indian domestic flights. The U.S. continues to be one of the biggest source markets for foreign travelers into India and the region, and this partnership allows us to provide a seamless travel offering for customers to and from the U.S.”