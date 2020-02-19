Václav Havel Airport Prague announces changes of check-in procedure

Prague Airport continues to implement projects designed to facilitate the airport’s modernization and capacity increases, such as the reconstruction of the baggage sorting area in Terminal 1, which will partially affect the passenger check-in process this year. From Sunday, 1 March 2020 until the end of August 2020, passengers on flights of 22 selected carriers will be checked in at Terminal 2 instead of Terminal 1. For a period of time, the check-in process will not follow the division of the terminals to flights within and outside the Schengen Area. However, flights will still be boarded and handled at Terminal 1