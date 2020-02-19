The (Un)usual Suspect of Bat-origin Novel Coronavirus

A recent study identifies the novel coronavirus responsible for the pneumonia epidemic in the Hubei province of China—the bat-origin virus is related to other known pathogenic coronaviruses The 2019 novel coronavirus (CoV) causes fatal pneumonia that has claimed over 1300 lives, with more than 52000 confirmed cases of infection by February 13, 2020, all in the span of just over a month. But, what is this virus? Is it a new virus altogether? Where did it come from? Scientists from top research institutes in China teamed up to answer these questions, and this pioneering study has been published in Chinese Medical Jou