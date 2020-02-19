FCM appoints new Director for Asia

FCM Travel Solutions, a travel management company, has announced the appointment of Joanne Taylor as Director of Account Management Asia. Based at FCM’s regional office in Singapore, Joanne is part of the Commercial Strategy team and will oversee the full spectrum of account management functions across Asia.

Joanne brings with her over 20 years of global procurement, business development and account management experience in the travel and resource sectors. She was most recently Head of Travel and Expense Management at one of the world’s leading mining companies, BHP and a member of their global enterprise leadership team, where she spearheaded strategic transformational initiatives in travel services, expense management, and payment solutions, and was also responsible for optimizing travel partnerships and enhancing traveler personalization. Before that, she spent time in Rio Tinto and most of her career leading corporate and leisure sales in various airlines including Qantas, Air New Zealand and Japan Airlines.

“Joanne’s knowledge of the travel and expense management functions, practices and trends, combined with a deep understanding of clients’ needs for a strategic and consultative TMC partner, will be of great benefit to not only the account management team, but the business development and implementation teams as well,” said Bertrand Saillet, FCM’s Managing Director for Asia. “Her appointment coincides with our developing business strategy and could not have come at a more opportune time as we seek to go beyond traditional travel management roles to meet the increasingly diverse needs of clients. We cannot wait to leverage on Joanne’s expertise, insightful know-how and industry experience to continue accelerating our business momentum and pave the way towards greater successes in Asia.”

Joanne commented, “FCM has established itself as a leading travel management company with a storied background and I am thrilled to take on this pivotal role. I look forward to working with the progressive team, in steering and guiding them to develop and deliver travel management strategies that will further enhance the company’s reputation as a TMC of choice.”

Source: www.fcmtravel.com