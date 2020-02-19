Lufthansa Group renews IT partnership with Amadeus

The Lufthansa Group and Amadeus have renewed and expanded their longstanding technology partnership. Through this agreement, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines and Air Dolomiti, will continue to rely on the Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) — Amadeus’ airline IT system — to manage reservation, inventory, ticketing, disruption management at the airport and departure control so that they can get their passengers to their destinations as smoothly as possible. An array of exciting new services which are set to transform the way the airline group serv