Malta Tourism N. America Wins Silver Travvy: Best European Destination

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has won the silver award for Best European Destination at the Annual Travvy Awards which are held by travAlliancemedia at a Gala Awards night in New York City, on February 12, 2020.

The 2020 Travvy Awards recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the Industry today and honors travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, travel executives, travel agents, and destinations for their outstanding achievement. Now in their 6th year, the Travvy Awards have quickly earned their reputation as the Academy Awards of the travel industry.

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), through a myriad of marketing efforts, continues to be proactive in the US market since it reestablished its presence in 2014. Led by Michelle Buttigieg, MTA representative for North America, MTA has expanded the number of tour operators that include Malta in their itineraries as well as increased the number of nights spent in Malta on these programs. Tourism from the US market alone has doubled in the past six years to a total of 50,525 tourists. This travel industry push, combined with targeting the US media by promoting Malta in all its diversity, continues to yield excellent results as shown in the Best European Destination award.

Carlo Micallef, Deputy CEO and Marketing Director, Malta Tourism Authority, stated “the MTA is extremely pleased to receive such a coveted award in the competitive American market. These awards show that Malta continues to expand its impact in the travel agent community by promoting the diverse appeal of the Maltese Islands. It also reflects MTA’s commitment to travel agent training has resulted in 4,471 Malta Specialists to date. It is also worth noting that Malta’s luxury product has grown enormously in the last few years and this has particular appeal to American travelers who spend 40% more than the per capita average registered overall.”

Michelle Buttigieg added that “the MTA continues to expand and strengthen its marketing and public relations efforts being carried out in the American market, as well as continue to work with and support tour operator partners so as to ensure increased tour operator promotion and sales. Toward that end we are particularly pleased to be hosting for the first time, the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) out of country board meeting in April.” Buttigieg added, “this year Conventions Malta will strengthen its push in the MICE market.”

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

