ITB China postponed

The organizers of ITB China have announced the decision to postpone ITB China 2020, originally scheduled to be held on 13 – 15 May at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. The deferred show dates will be further announced by the show organizers.

The decision is based on the current risk evaluation of the COVID-19 epidemic by local and global authorities. According to the regular report and COVID-19 prevention notification released by the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China recently, the COVID-19 situation in China continues to be challenging and developments in the following months are very hard to foresee at this stage.

To ensure the safety of ITB China’s exhibitors and visitors, the organizers decided to postpone ITB China 2020, and in a responsible way allow all participants to make necessary arrangements in a timely manner.

The ITB China organizers will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates based on official assessments of the overall risk situation.