JW Marriott debuts in Oman’s historic capital

JW Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc., announced the opening of JW Marriott Muscat today, setting the stage for distinctive experiences in Oman's historic capital. Located in the heart of Muscat's new business hub, within the Sultanate's largest urban development project Madinat Al-Irfan, the hotel is an integral part of the prestigious Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) precinct. Directly linked to the OCEC, it also provides easy access to key city landmarks including Muscat Old Town, Royal Opera House, Old Souq and Mattrah Corniche. "The debut of JW Marriott in Muscat marks an exciting m