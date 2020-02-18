Incoming Tour Operators Association – Ireland names new President

Rob Rankin is the new incoming president of the Incoming Tour Operators Association – Ireland.

This group is comprised of 32 of Ireland’s leading inbound tour operators that collectively deliver 750,000 tourists to the island of Ireland from around the globe. These inbound tour operators provide group touring, individual holiday and self-drive programs and MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Conference & Event) business to every part of the country.



Outgoing ITOA President Darren Byrne, who has served the association for the last two years, said, “I am delighted to be passing the chain of office to Rob.” This took place at a meeting of the group on Jan. 25, 2020, at Dromoland Castle Hotel near Shannon.



Founded in 1978, ITOA collaborates with Failte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland and is a member of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC).



Calling ITOA “undoubtedly one of the most respected associations in Ireland tourism,” Rankin said he was honored to be appointed president of the board he has served on since 2014.



“As with any time in business, we do face challenges such as uncertainty around Brexit, international security concerns and, of course, we need to advance towards a more sustainable business model. So I can’t imagine there will be a dull moment in the next 2 years,” Rankin said.

Ruth Andrews, CEO of ITOA, noted that Rankin “has been a strong contributor to the association since joining and becoming a member of the executive board in 2014. I know that he will bring great energy and enthusiasm in serving the members and representing the ITOA within Irish Tourism demonstrating the importance and vibrancy of this important sector that delivers 750,000 holiday and business tourism visitors to Ireland annually.”















