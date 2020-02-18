UNWTO supports sustainable tourism growth in Greece

The Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) paid a high-level visit to Greece to meet with the Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and offer the United Nations’ specialized agency’s support as the country works to grow and diversify its tourism sector.

Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili was in Athens for high-level talks with political leaders, as well as high-level representatives from across the private sector.

The discussions focused on the key issues of harnessing tourism as a driver of education and opportunities for all, encouraging entrepreneurship and promoting tourism investment.

Mr Pololiksahvili said: “Greece is one of the world’s true tourism leaders. They also chair the UNWTO Regional Commission for Europe, highlighting the country’s commitment to international cooperation and to sustainable and responsible tourism.”

Looking forward to returning to Greece in the very near future, he added: “I am delighted to be further strengthening our partnership and look forward to working more closely with Greece to make sure as many people as possible, including rural and coastal communities, are able to enjoy the many benefits tourism can bring.”